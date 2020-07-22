Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Oak Harbor are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201
75 Northwest Columbia Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201 Available 08/27/20 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with detached garage! - This apartment has it all! It is located close to town and base just of Oak Harbor Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Application pending! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
730 SE 8th St A201
730 Southeast 8th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
730 SE 8th Ave. A201 - 900 Sq.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30875 State Route 20 Unit J2
30875 Washington Highway 20, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1076 sqft
(P468) 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage. Call today to schedule your viewing! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in a great location central to everything! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer are included.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1700 SW Mulberry Place A301
1700 Southwest Mulberry Place, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Built in 2006 this home still looks brand new. Kitchen has updated matching stainless steel appliances, along with plenty of counter and cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Harbor

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3229 N Whitney Dr.
3229 Whitney Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Application Pending!! (P412) Cozy 2 Bedroom with Fenced Back Yard and Garage! - (P412) 2 bedroom home with 3/4 Bath. Home features fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, electric baseboard heat and a one car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4271 N. Northgate Drive
4271 Northgate Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
924 sqft
(P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and wood stove included.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 Swantown Ave
1906 Swantown Rd, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Sweet Swantown West Beach View Home - Incredible Views from this 2 bedroom single level home at the end of Swantown right off West Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
862 Kalispell Drive
862 Kalispell Drive, Skagit County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2819 sqft
862 Kalispell Drive Available 09/04/20 862 Kalispell Drive - Amazing waterfront home in Shelter Bay. Shelter Bay is a private, secure gated community in La Conner.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Oak Harbor, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Oak Harbor are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Oak Harbor near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Oak Harbor that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

