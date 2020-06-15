All apartments in Oak Harbor
Oak Harbor, WA
471 SW 10th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020

471 SW 10th Avenue

471 SW 10th Ave · (360) 675-2271
Location

471 SW 10th Ave, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 471 SW 10th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1639 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
game room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Centrally Located in Oak Harbor! - This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located close to everything you will need here in Oak Harbor. In addition to being centrally located, this home is tucked into a wonderful neighborhood. This home has a single-car garage, gas heating, a gas cooking range, and washer/dryer connections. In the back of this home there is a giant over-sized game room, and outdoor storage accessible through the backyard of this home. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets or groups. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

(RLNE5556072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have any available units?
471 SW 10th Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 SW 10th Avenue have?
Some of 471 SW 10th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 SW 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
471 SW 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 SW 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 471 SW 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 SW 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 SW 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
