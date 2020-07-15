/
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,435
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Victory Heights
2707 NE 123rd St
2707 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3bed3bath townhouse for rent - Property Id: 316727 move-in date: 9/1/2020. very convenient location. walk to local shops and bus stops. loaded with natural light, attached 1 car garage,plenty off-street parking spots.
Results within 10 miles of Mountlake Terrace
University District
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1034 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Roosevelt
Rooster
900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,807
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to North Seattle with access to bus lines, dining, shopping, parks and nightlife. Modern apartments with updated features, open floor plans and high ceilings.
Westmont
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Harbour Pointe
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Ballard
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,430
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
Eastlake
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
University District
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
860 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
Roosevelt
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Roosevelt
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
466 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 5, Ravenna Park and Northgate Mall, this community provides residents with free Wi-Fi in common areas, a rooftop terrace and saltwater spa. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Totem Lake
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Silver Lake
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.
University District
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1
4343 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1166 sqft
Superb corner partial furnished unit in La Terrazza! Lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with great floor plan. Gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Spacious master with walk-in closet.
Roosevelt
829 NE 67th St
829 Northeast 67th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,125
158 sqft
Rise on 67th is ideal for those who want to live in Seattle with a smaller footprint. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed with custom built-ins and other space-saving amenities.
Madison Park
1810 43rd Ave E #B202
1810 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,990
360 sqft
Condo,Studio at Madison Park, Waterfront - Property Id: 299889 Enjoy truly beautiful, water front living in the heart of Madison Park, Seattle. This condo makes a lasting impression with its luxury-style, fully furnished or without furnitures.
