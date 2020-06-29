All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 18821 1st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
18821 1st Ave W
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

18821 1st Ave W

18821 1st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

18821 1st Avenue West, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Bothell Home - Must see home located on a quiet dead-end street. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a two-story entryway. Enjoy the formal living room that leads to the formal dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, light wood cabinets and white tile counters. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with gas FP. The powder room completes the lower level. The upper level features a large master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. A large bonus/entertainment room, full bathroom and laundry room complete this level. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5531656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18821 1st Ave W have any available units?
18821 1st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18821 1st Ave W have?
Some of 18821 1st Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18821 1st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
18821 1st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18821 1st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 18821 1st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 18821 1st Ave W offer parking?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 18821 1st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18821 1st Ave W have a pool?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 18821 1st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 18821 1st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18821 1st Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18821 1st Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College