18821 1st Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

Bothell Home - Must see home located on a quiet dead-end street. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a two-story entryway. Enjoy the formal living room that leads to the formal dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, light wood cabinets and white tile counters. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with gas FP. The powder room completes the lower level. The upper level features a large master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. A large bonus/entertainment room, full bathroom and laundry room complete this level. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5531656)