132 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 47
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 37
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 37
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 7
"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")
Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martha Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.