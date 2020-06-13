132 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Mill Creek
79 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,321
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,382
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
8 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated May 10 at 10:42pm
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 124th St SE #N7
115 124th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
115 124th St SE #N7 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful townhouse at Hampton Park!! The interior includes 2 big bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fireplace. New tiles in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks in all bathrooms.
City Guide for Martha Lake, WA

"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")

Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Martha Lake, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martha Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

