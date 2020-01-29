All apartments in Manchester
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:32 PM

7166 East Fillmore Street

7166 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

7166 East Fillmore Street, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom 2.75 bathroom split-entry home offers tons of space. The open split-entry has living room, kitchen and all bedrooms upstairs. Living room opens to the kitchen and dining area with deck over looking the backyard. Downstairs has a large family room, bonus room and .75 bath with the laundry hookups. The large fenced yard offers raised flower beds, fruit trees and a storage shed for gardening supplies. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional charge of $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have any available units?
7166 East Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
Is 7166 East Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
7166 East Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7166 East Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7166 East Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street offer parking?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7166 East Fillmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7166 East Fillmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

