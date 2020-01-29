7166 East Fillmore Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom 2.75 bathroom split-entry home offers tons of space. The open split-entry has living room, kitchen and all bedrooms upstairs. Living room opens to the kitchen and dining area with deck over looking the backyard. Downstairs has a large family room, bonus room and .75 bath with the laundry hookups. The large fenced yard offers raised flower beds, fruit trees and a storage shed for gardening supplies. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional charge of $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



