Want some peace & quiet? This adorable cottage is just the place for you!! 1 bedroom plus small office space tucked in a quiet community located in Indianola. Owner requires tenants to have renters insurance. Small pet under 20lbs accepted with an additional $600 deposit and a one time $100 pet fee. Available 8/10/19 $1300/month plus $25.00 septic fee. No smoking. Email a photo copy of your DL/ID to alerts@penppm.com to schedule an appointment.