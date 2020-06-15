All apartments in Friday Harbor
546 Marble St, Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

546 Marble St, Unit B

546 Marble Street · (360) 378-8600 ext. 2
Location

546 Marble Street, Friday Harbor, WA 98250

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 546 Marble St, Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
NEWER 1 Bed Duplex In Town - month to month - Fabulous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit that is totally new. Newer unit built in 2018 with all newer stainless steal appliances, wood cabinetry, hard wood floors. The bedroom is large and light and has its own private bath. $150 for utilities excluding TV and Internet. Washer & Dryer included, private and quiet. First, Last and Security Deposit, No Pets, Please make application at WindermereSJIPM.com prior to showings. Income must be 3 times the rent. Month to month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

