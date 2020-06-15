All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like 5649 Ariel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, WA
/
5649 Ariel Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5649 Ariel Ct

5649 Ariel Ct · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5649 Ariel Ct, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5649 Ariel Ct · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5649 Ariel Court 1XRU - Stunning 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home in a new, upscale neighborhood located in the heart of Ferndale. This spacious home features hard-surface flooring, gas fireplace, covered outdoor living area, formal dining room, kitchen with spectacular stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, master bedroom with en suite, and central AC throughout! Sorry, no smoking/pets

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

Please Note: Per Bellingham City Code Ordinances, No more than 3 unrelated parties can reside on this property at a single given time.

Windermere is advertising and screening tenants for this property on behalf of the owner who will be managing the property for the length of the lease.

(RLNE5024575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Ariel Ct have any available units?
5649 Ariel Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5649 Ariel Ct have?
Some of 5649 Ariel Ct's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Ariel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Ariel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Ariel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct offer parking?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct have a pool?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct have accessible units?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Ariel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5649 Ariel Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5649 Ariel Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5649 Ariel Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 3 BedroomsFerndale Apartments with Balcony
Ferndale Apartments with GarageFerndale Apartments with Parking
Ferndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marysville, WABellingham, WAArlington, WA
Anacortes, WAOak Harbor, WABurlington, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity