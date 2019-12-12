All apartments in Fairwood
Location

14600 Southeast 176th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending:

This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring. Vaulted ceilings with skylights offer plenty of natural light to pour in. Master bedroom has walk in closet. New stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryer. Private patio with yard space & community outdoor pool. Plenty of guest parking.

Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.

One small pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2084

(RLNE5335124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have any available units?
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have?
Some of 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 currently offering any rent specials?
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 is pet friendly.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 offer parking?
Yes, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 does offer parking.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have a pool?
Yes, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 has a pool.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have accessible units?
No, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14600 SE 176th St Unit V2 does not have units with air conditioning.
