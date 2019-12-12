14600 SE 176th St Unit V2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending:



This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring. Vaulted ceilings with skylights offer plenty of natural light to pour in. Master bedroom has walk in closet. New stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryer. Private patio with yard space & community outdoor pool. Plenty of guest parking.



Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.



One small pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2084



(RLNE5335124)