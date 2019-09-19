All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:16 PM

4277 Harris Road Southeast

4277 Harris Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4277 Harris Road Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Elegant custom built 3 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home boasts more than 2,000 square feet of living space. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining room concept. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and stunning solid stone countertops. 2 Master suites with 2 individual bathrooms on the main floor. Upper level hosts a large open loft area, the 3rd bedroom and full bathroom. 2 car garage with remote entry and beautifully landscaped yard. Washer and dryer hookups. Gas forced air heating with an electric heat pump for cool summers and warm winters. Close to main shopping centers and highway exits. This home is a must see! South Kitsap School District. Pets possible with approval.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have any available units?
4277 Harris Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have?
Some of 4277 Harris Road Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4277 Harris Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4277 Harris Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4277 Harris Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4277 Harris Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4277 Harris Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4277 Harris Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 4277 Harris Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4277 Harris Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4277 Harris Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4277 Harris Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4277 Harris Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
