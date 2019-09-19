4277 Harris Road Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Elegant custom built 3 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home boasts more than 2,000 square feet of living space. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining room concept. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and stunning solid stone countertops. 2 Master suites with 2 individual bathrooms on the main floor. Upper level hosts a large open loft area, the 3rd bedroom and full bathroom. 2 car garage with remote entry and beautifully landscaped yard. Washer and dryer hookups. Gas forced air heating with an electric heat pump for cool summers and warm winters. Close to main shopping centers and highway exits. This home is a must see! South Kitsap School District. Pets possible with approval.



Contact us to schedule a showing.