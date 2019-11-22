6115 Watchtower Rd. NE., Unit B - 6115 Watchtower Rd. NE., Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities

REDUCED!! Deluxe Large 2-Br. With Sound View, NE Tacoma - This 1214-sf daylight basement unit with fireplace and huge patio looks out over Puget Sound from the north side of a private road into very large residences. NOTE: the owner is including all utilities, except garbage collection, and professional yard care in the rent. These two inclusions are valued at $500/month and you receive no billings! All appliances except disposal also are included in the rent. The master bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized set and it's bedroom closet is over 12' long. There are three general storage units in the unit besides the one in the second bedroom.



No pets nor smokers are allowed in this rental. Please note that if you apply on line, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Please drive by the subject first and then call me to schedule a showing before making application. Cell phone 253-740-9397.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5168825)