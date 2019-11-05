15733 SE 252nd Pl,

Amenities

Covington newer Conner - 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 covered porch/patios and available NOW! - Welcome home to this 2016 modern home! This home is listed for rent or for sale which ever comes first - contact Dawnette for more information. So let's get you inside so you can see this beautiful home ready for move in now! The front covered porch is great to sit on a visit with the neighbors! The entry into the home gives you a clear sight into the living great room area and you will notice the 9 foot ceilings, this will connect you to the heart of the home. The kitchen with large seating island, stunning Quartz counters, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances and pantry is ready for the chef in the home!! Good dining room area ready for a larger table and a slider to the covered rear porch area for BBQ's and yard access. There is a terrific mud room off the 2 car garage. Let's go upstairs where we find a nice bonus room and the Master bedroom that features vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet & large private bath with double sinks and a large shower! there are three other spacious bedrooms, tons of storage, laundry upstairs and the washer and dryer can stay or go, the home has a tank less H20 heater & so much more! Fully fenced backyard with covered deck plumbed gas for BBQ provided! Close to schools, Soos Creek Trail, Hwy 18 & Covington restaurants & shopping! Pets are allowed with extra deposits. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered with an extra Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 6 month lease to start!



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



