Covington, WA
15733 SE 252nd Pl,
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

15733 SE 252nd Pl,

15733 Southeast 252nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

15733 Southeast 252nd Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Covington newer Conner - 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 covered porch/patios and available NOW! - Welcome home to this 2016 modern home! This home is listed for rent or for sale which ever comes first - contact Dawnette for more information. So let's get you inside so you can see this beautiful home ready for move in now! The front covered porch is great to sit on a visit with the neighbors! The entry into the home gives you a clear sight into the living great room area and you will notice the 9 foot ceilings, this will connect you to the heart of the home. The kitchen with large seating island, stunning Quartz counters, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances and pantry is ready for the chef in the home!! Good dining room area ready for a larger table and a slider to the covered rear porch area for BBQ's and yard access. There is a terrific mud room off the 2 car garage. Let's go upstairs where we find a nice bonus room and the Master bedroom that features vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet & large private bath with double sinks and a large shower! there are three other spacious bedrooms, tons of storage, laundry upstairs and the washer and dryer can stay or go, the home has a tank less H20 heater & so much more! Fully fenced backyard with covered deck plumbed gas for BBQ provided! Close to schools, Soos Creek Trail, Hwy 18 & Covington restaurants & shopping! Pets are allowed with extra deposits. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered with an extra Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 6 month lease to start!

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5240780)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have any available units?
15733 SE 252nd Pl, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have?
Some of 15733 SE 252nd Pl,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15733 SE 252nd Pl, currently offering any rent specials?
15733 SE 252nd Pl, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15733 SE 252nd Pl, pet-friendly?
Yes, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, is pet friendly.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, offer parking?
Yes, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, offers parking.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have a pool?
No, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, does not have a pool.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have accessible units?
No, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, does not have accessible units.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have units with dishwashers?
No, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15733 SE 252nd Pl, have units with air conditioning?
No, 15733 SE 252nd Pl, does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
