Coupeville, WA
102 Albion Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

102 Albion Street

102 Northeast Albion Street · (360) 675-2271
Location

102 Northeast Albion Street, Coupeville, WA 98239

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Albion Street · Avail. Jul 31

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
102 Albion Street Available 07/31/20 Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville! Pet Friendly! Group Friendly! - Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville, just a stone's throw away from all that Whidbey has to offer. 2-story split-level house with nearly 2200 square feet that includes a fenced yard, washer/dryer hook-ups, a 2-car garage and all kitchen appliances included. Pet friendly with pet deposit and pet rent. Group friendly, up to 4 unrelated adults. Located walking distance from downtown Coupeville. Saunter down to the waterfront and enjoy some delicious, fresh food and then maybe take the short 30-minute drive to Deception Pass and breath in the beautiful views of the Pacific. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.
https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com

(RLNE5851970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Albion Street have any available units?
102 Albion Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Albion Street have?
Some of 102 Albion Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Albion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Albion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Albion Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Albion Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 Albion Street does offer parking.
Does 102 Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Albion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Albion Street have a pool?
No, 102 Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Albion Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Albion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Albion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
