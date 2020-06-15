Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

102 Albion Street Available 07/31/20 Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville! Pet Friendly! Group Friendly! - Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville, just a stone's throw away from all that Whidbey has to offer. 2-story split-level house with nearly 2200 square feet that includes a fenced yard, washer/dryer hook-ups, a 2-car garage and all kitchen appliances included. Pet friendly with pet deposit and pet rent. Group friendly, up to 4 unrelated adults. Located walking distance from downtown Coupeville. Saunter down to the waterfront and enjoy some delicious, fresh food and then maybe take the short 30-minute drive to Deception Pass and breath in the beautiful views of the Pacific. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.

https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com



