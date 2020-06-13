Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA with garage

Ferndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5408 Bluesky Way
5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
2514 Eldridge Ave.
2514 Eldridge Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1416 sqft
2514 Eldridge Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meridian
1 Unit Available
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6109 Neevel Rd.
6109 Neevel Rd, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
6109 Neevel Rd - Private 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ferndale at the end of Neevel Road. Conveniently located right outside the heart of Ferndale. This house is newly remodeled with brand new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
741 W Larson Road - House
741 West Larson Road, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/CJbNDY6vEV8 Quiet, adorable 1 bedroom with den on acreage. Inviting floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4862 Starfish Ln
4862 Starfish Lane, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
3 Bd, 2 ba, home with spacious and open floor plan. This home has two central living areas as well as a dining area. This home is in a community with just a short walking distance from beautiful Birch Bay.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4103 Stuart Cir
4103 Stuart Cir, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1820 sqft
Beautiful new construction home in Sandy Point! Ocean vistas from your private deck and kitchen windows. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths, vaulted ceilings with open floor plan with great storage, newer appliances, plus AC.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Chuckanut Drive
1231 Chuckanut Drive, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4200 sqft
Waterfront Panoramic View Of San Juans And Huge Gourmet Kitchen Your private oasis away from it all. Come enjoy this Zen-like home with natural waterfall and panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and Chuckanut Bay.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Samish Hill
1 Unit Available
917 36th St
917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1513 Wilson
1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7444 Clamdigger Drive
7444 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1014 sqft
7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puget
1 Unit Available
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Dont miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2235 W Xenia
2235 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2139 W Xenia Ln.
2139 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2139 W Xenia Ln. Available 08/24/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse-style Duplex Available September 1st! - Attention Students! Conveniently located between Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University. Large 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Silver Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Springland Ln.
4005 Springland Lane, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2569 sqft
4005 Springland Ln. Available 08/01/20 *Rare* 4 BD, 2.5 Bath Home in Silverbeach Neighborhood - RARE Rental Opportunity- Barkley Home- Light and bright 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths in the Silver Beach Neighborhood in Bellingham Barkley area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyland
1 Unit Available
2801 James St
2801 James Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming Sunnyland Bungalow - Property Id: 291610 Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Sunnyland with a one-car garage. Light-filled, situated on a corner lot. Much of the original character retained. One-car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7467 Clamdigger Dr.
7467 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1520 sqft
7467 Clamdigger Drive - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blaine. This beautiful property features all new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a jetted tub, gas stove, hardwood flooring, and a 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ferndale, WA

Ferndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

