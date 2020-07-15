All apartments in Windsor County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

692 Coon Club Rd

692 Coon Club Road · (802) 674-4141
Location

692 Coon Club Road, Windsor County, VT 05089

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 692 Coon Club Rd · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Three Bedroom House - This lovely 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet country road surrounded by wooded lands. Three good sized bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Large closets including a nice cedar closet.. One bathroom features a soaking claw foot tub and the other has a standing shower only.

Separate Living and Family Room. Family room has sliding glass doors to access the back yard and wooded area. Fire place for decoration only. Enclosed three season porch overlooks the front yard.

Kitchen is fully equipped with all new appliances; stove top, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and opens into the dining area with two built in china cabinets.

Basement has laundry area with a new washer and dryer.

This home recently received a new roof, fresh exterior paint and new carpets in the bedrooms and living room.

Near Mt Ascutney skiing, mountain biking, hiking, General Store, grammar school, quintessential small Vermont town, close to Town of Windsor museums, shopping and transportation hub.

One car garage as well as an outdoor shed behind the house.

Security Deposit and First Months rent due prior to move in.
Positive landlord and employment references required.

Tenant pays rent, fuel and electric.
Snow removal and landscaping are included.
Comcast Ready
No smoking. No pets.

(RLNE5637823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

