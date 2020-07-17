/
4 Apartments for rent in Washington County, VT📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
154 N. Seminary Street 1
154 N Seminary St, Barre, VT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom Up and Down with Private Covered Deck - Property Id: 287347 Your large kitchen leads to a private, covered deck and a spacious living room completes the first floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
154 N. Seminary Street 3
154 North Seminary Street, Barre, VT
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom with Hardwoods and Frechdoors! - Property Id: 287375 Everything you need in a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! The living room and bedroom have hardwood floors with beautiful french doors separating the spaces.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11 George Street
11 George Street, Barre, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House For Rent! - Property Id: 317271 Gorgeous home with new flooring, paint, and many other updates! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an oversized laundry room with washer and dryer hookups this home has
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Murray Hill South
9 Murray Hill Road, Washington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1372 sqft
Welcome to Pine Haven! Rented through 4/30/2021 Available 5/03/2021 Desirable well furnished 3 Bedroom Murray Hill End. Enjoy all that Vermont has to offer. Ski or Summer Vermont! Winter/Summer Rental at Murray Hill Townhouse...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Winooski, Lebanon, Burlington, South Burlington, and Essex Junction have apartments for rent.