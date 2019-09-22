All apartments in South Shaftsbury
85 Krause Road
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:02 AM

85 Krause Road

85 Krause Road · (802) 753-3112 ext. 703
Location

85 Krause Road, South Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 85 Krause Road · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
85 Krause Road Available 11/01/19 Traveling professional fully furnished - Traveling Professional Short Term lease negotiable. A RARE FIND!!! Very private Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment with office (optional). Perfect for traveling professional or nurse/doctor. Includes: washer/dryer, heat, electric, cable/internet, water and trash removal. Full size bed, linens, dresser, couch, tv, full kitchen, small dining room table, small patio area (limited back yard). Private access. 1 vehicle allowed. Require for move in: first month, last month, security deposit (Security required to hold apartment) Please visit our website at CRMVT.net to complete and application. There is also a $25 background and credit check for an occupant over the age of 18
High speed internet, Oven / range, Refrigerator

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4497260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Krause Road have any available units?
85 Krause Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Krause Road have?
Some of 85 Krause Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Krause Road currently offering any rent specials?
85 Krause Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Krause Road pet-friendly?
No, 85 Krause Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Shaftsbury.
Does 85 Krause Road offer parking?
No, 85 Krause Road does not offer parking.
Does 85 Krause Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Krause Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Krause Road have a pool?
No, 85 Krause Road does not have a pool.
Does 85 Krause Road have accessible units?
No, 85 Krause Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Krause Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Krause Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Krause Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Krause Road does not have units with air conditioning.
