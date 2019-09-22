Amenities

85 Krause Road Available 11/01/19 Traveling professional fully furnished - Traveling Professional Short Term lease negotiable. A RARE FIND!!! Very private Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment with office (optional). Perfect for traveling professional or nurse/doctor. Includes: washer/dryer, heat, electric, cable/internet, water and trash removal. Full size bed, linens, dresser, couch, tv, full kitchen, small dining room table, small patio area (limited back yard). Private access. 1 vehicle allowed. Require for move in: first month, last month, security deposit (Security required to hold apartment) Please visit our website at CRMVT.net to complete and application. There is also a $25 background and credit check for an occupant over the age of 18

No Pets Allowed



