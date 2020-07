Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Winter Season In Vermont! Beautiful Eagle Rise home now available for Winter Rental. Great location with awesome views. Completely furnished. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer for the Winter Season. Deck off the dining area offers great BBQ area and great views. Master bedroom ensuite. Bright first floor living room with flat screen tv. Downstairs living room offers sleeping for two on a pull out sofa. Nice dining area and a breakfast counter as well. Available for 3-5 months.