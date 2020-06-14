77 Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA with gym

Yorkshire, VA, definitely has some English roots -- it is named after a region of England often known as "God's own county," and located in Prince William County.

The census designated place of Yorkshire, sitting right on the outskirts of Manassas, does very well in the "location, location, location" list of priorities of most real estate agents. It is just a short drive from the center of Washington, so commuting into the nation's capital is certainly a possibility. Yorkshire itself also has plenty to offer, from pleasantly green surroundings to a desirable selection of properties to rent. See more