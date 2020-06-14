Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodlake, VA

Finding an apartment in Woodlake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
5505 Standing Oaks Place
5505 Standing Oak Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2085 sqft
5505 Standing Oaks Place Available 06/15/20 Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream.

Last updated June 13
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14604 Duck Cove Pl
14604 Duck Cove Place, Woodlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2,5 bath in Woodlake - Big 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Woodlake area. (RLNE5857707)

Last updated April 9
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15431 Foxvale Way
15431 Foxvale Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2826 sqft
Gorgeous Home in the amazing Foxvale subdivision!!! 4bds, 2.1 baths - This absolutely gorgeous home in the Cosby School District is going to rent quickly!!! Located in the sought-after community of FOXCROFT.

Last updated June 13
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7856 Winding Ash Pl
7856 Winding Ash Place, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1217 sqft
A beautiful home located in the coveted area of Chesterfield County. This split rancher home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in the Ashbrooke Subdivision and the Cosby high school area.
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Last updated June 14
Bandermill
17 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2900 Mt Hermon Rd
2900 Mt Hermon Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2438 sqft
Fully Renovated Farmhouse in Mosley - Mt Hermon Road is a wonderful rental for a family looking to experience living in a place that gives you the rural feel, but with excellent highway access.

Last updated June 13
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1518 Water Willow Drive
1518 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1845 sqft
3 BR / 2 BA Waterfront Home in Midlothian! Pets considered. Available Now! - Enjoy waterfront living! Three bedroom transitional overlooks Lake Evergreen on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot. Light and bright throughout with gorgeous views.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11401 Sunfield Dr
11401 Sunfield Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
11401 Sunfield Dr Available 06/15/20 Single Family Ranch Available NOW in Midlothian!!!!! - 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1405 Water Willow Drive
1405 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1056 sqft
Chesterfield Home - Nice two-bedroom and two-bathroom Chesterfield County home for rent at $1,275. This home features a large and open family room, dining room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13930 Seattle Slew Ln
13930 Seattle Slew Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1787 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on a corner lot with large read deck for entertaining. PIC Properties Inc.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304
704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1077 sqft
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3535 Pease Road
3535 Pease Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Chesterfield! - Rent-$1615 This spacious home has tons to offer! It has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Huge Family Room, and Laundry Room.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodlake, VA

Finding an apartment in Woodlake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

