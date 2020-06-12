/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1157 sqft
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2658 LIMESTONE COURT
2658 Limestone Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1024 sqft
Tucked in at the end of Limestone Court this lovely townhome offers privacy with a large deck and gated-yard that backs to trees. A fully finished basement with full bath provides additional square footage for you to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1304 RAMSEUR LANE
1304 Ramseur Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2384 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!Professionally decorated 2 story condo available w/ 2-6month rental options.This spacious condo features 2 bdrm,3 ba, den, formal living&dining rooms, family room, separate laundry room,&le closet space.1 car garage.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
556 ROUND HILL ROAD
556 Round Hill Road, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1339 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with partially finished attic. NO PETS! Backs to railroad tracks. Well & septic.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1304 RAMSEUR LANE
1304 Ramseur Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2384 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!Professionally decorated 2 story condo available w/ 2-6month rental options.This spacious condo features 2 bdrm,3 ba, den, formal living&dining rooms, family room, separate laundry room,&le closet space.1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Winchester
