/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in University Center, VA
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 5 miles of University Center
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
20464 TAFT TERRACE
20464 Taft Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished townhome/condo in the heart of One Loudoun - linens, utensils, tv- move right in * Short term considered * Former NV Homes Addison model with upgrades * One car, rear entry garage with driveway * Two levels * 3 Br, 2.
Results within 10 miles of University Center
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
61 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,705
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
38 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
61 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA