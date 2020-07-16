/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM
86 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University Center, VA
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of University Center
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
805 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
286 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Results within 5 miles of University Center
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
4 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
19 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
316 ARGUS PLACE
316 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level unit for rent. Efficiency, One big bedroom, and a small den can be used as a bedroom with full bath. ,. Fridge and microwave, and small burner for cooking. . , Rent includes all utilities and internet
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER
20387 Briarcliff Terrace, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1819 sqft
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER - 1 bedroom and 1 bath first floor of townhouse. Seperate entrance and fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906365)
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
Results within 10 miles of University Center
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
27 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
694 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
72 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
741 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA