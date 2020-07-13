/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Timberlake, VA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
303 Rotunda Street - 207
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.
Results within 5 miles of Timberlake
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
42 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$736
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$993
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
New Towne
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This split foyer home features 4, larger bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Perrymont
4605 Ferncliff Drive - A
4605 Ferncliff Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Single Family Home in Lynchburg! Please note: this is a listing for just the TOP PORTION of this property, the basement is rented separately. This great home is located to everything you want in Lynchburg.
Results within 10 miles of Timberlake
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Daniels Hill
700 Norwood St
700 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1698 sqft
700 Norwood St Available 07/13/20 This One will NOT Last Long - 4 bedroom one bath home with back deck and nice sized yard section 8 approved pet friendly( small dogs only) stove, fridge central heat and air (RLNE5925426)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1735 Park Avenue Apt. A
1735 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Loft overlooking Kemper Street Station - Unique layout offers a number of options according to your needs and lifestyle. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 large bath and modern kitchen with all new appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodland
408 Westmoreland Place - A
408 Westmoreland Place, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
936 sqft
Great private location close to Randolph College and all things Boonsboro. This listing is for portion A of this split house. More pics and information coming soon!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Riviera Drive
158 Riviera Dr, Madison Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Includes electricity, internet, water, sewer, trash. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, bamboo floors, tiled bath. Two dedicated parking spaces. Stainless appliances, private deck. Small pets allowed. Non smoking. Credit score >630 income 3X rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tate Springs
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Heights
2347 Kemper St
2347 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2347 Kemper St Available 04/13/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lynchburg City - Two story house located off Campbell Ave in Lynchburg City. Two bed, 1 bath with an unfinished basement, washer dryer hook ups. Oil heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Linkhorne
3064 Link Road
3064 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Perfectly located 4 bedroom 2 bath home features four bedrooms on the main level, and an updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Dearington
241 N York St
241 York Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
650 sqft
Section 8 approved - Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lynchburg. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 11th 2020. $875/month rent. $600 security deposit required.