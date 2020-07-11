/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
178 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8251 Community Drive
8251 Community Drive, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large End Unit Townhouse in Manassas - Large End unit townhouse in Irongate. This townhome has a large living room which opens to the fenced backyard w/shed, an eat-in Kitchen w/ceramic tile + separate dining room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
10498 STONINGTON LANE
10498 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1485 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7381 SAINT THOMAS LOOP
7381 Saint Thomas Loop, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1999 sqft
Masks are required to view the property.This large End Unit Town Home offers 3 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Formal LR & DR, Large eat-in Kitchen, Finished Lower Level, Garage, Deck off Kitchen, Patio and fenced rear yard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
25 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
19 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
