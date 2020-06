Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come take a look at this 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs apartment in downtown Strasburg. Just walking distance from local shops, restaurants, and more. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. This unit has been completely remodeled with a deck and is waiting for the right tenant. The rental has no pet/ no smoking policy and the landlord does the credit check, therefore good credit is a must. Give me a call today to set up your own private viewing!