South Hill, VA
313 Warren St.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

313 Warren St.

313 Warren Street · (434) 955-1114
Location

313 Warren Street, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 Warren St. - 313 Warren St-Downstairs · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Affordable Downstairs Apartment in South Hill that includes Utilities - This clean and cozy apartment with private entrance is located within walking distance to downtown South Hill. It features a full kitchen, large living area, a spacious bedroom with generous closet space, bonus room, and laundry room. Electric, Natural Gas, Lawn Maintenance, and Trash/Sewer/Water are included.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Warren St. have any available units?
313 Warren St. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 313 Warren St. currently offering any rent specials?
313 Warren St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Warren St. pet-friendly?
No, 313 Warren St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Hill.
Does 313 Warren St. offer parking?
No, 313 Warren St. does not offer parking.
Does 313 Warren St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Warren St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Warren St. have a pool?
No, 313 Warren St. does not have a pool.
Does 313 Warren St. have accessible units?
No, 313 Warren St. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Warren St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Warren St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Warren St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Warren St. does not have units with air conditioning.
