Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA

Finding an apartment in Sandston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020 *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one
Results within 1 mile of Sandston
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shockoe Bottom
21 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$809
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Shockoe Slip
3 Units Available
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Shockoe Bottom
Contact for Availability
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Blocks from the Shockoe Slip and the historic James River. This upscale community offers a roof deck, gym membership, and lots of space. Controlled access building. Restored historic features, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2016 4th Ave
2016 4th Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available April 2020 Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this apartment with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -living room -kitchen appliances included -good size bedrooms -closet space -fenced

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3302 2nd Ave
3302 2nd Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 6-6:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.
City Guide for Sandston, VA

Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sandston, VA

Finding an apartment in Sandston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

