1918 Mc Vitty Rd

Amenities
3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.
One Level Living!
3 Bedrooms (Office in finished basement previously used as 4th bedroom)
3 Full Bathrooms
Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with Custom Double Shower
Eat-in Kitchen
Open Great Room with Hardwood Floors and Vaulted Ceiling
Large Rec Room in Basement
Deck Overlooking Backyard
Fenced Backyard
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Included
Great School District – Salem City
Convenient Location near Ridgewood Farms Shopping Center
Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4RpA8JswAe4