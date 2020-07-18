1918 Mc Vitty Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.



One Level Living!

3 Bedrooms (Office in finished basement previously used as 4th bedroom)

3 Full Bathrooms

Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with Custom Double Shower

Eat-in Kitchen

Open Great Room with Hardwood Floors and Vaulted Ceiling

Large Rec Room in Basement

Deck Overlooking Backyard

Fenced Backyard

2 Car Garage

Washer and Dryer Included

Great School District – Salem City

Convenient Location near Ridgewood Farms Shopping Center



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4RpA8JswAe4