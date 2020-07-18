All apartments in Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

1918 Mc Vitty Rd

1918 McVitty Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1918 McVitty Rd, Salem, VA 24153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.

One Level Living!
3 Bedrooms (Office in finished basement previously used as 4th bedroom)
3 Full Bathrooms
Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with Custom Double Shower
Eat-in Kitchen
Open Great Room with Hardwood Floors and Vaulted Ceiling
Large Rec Room in Basement
Deck Overlooking Backyard
Fenced Backyard
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Included
Great School District – Salem City
Convenient Location near Ridgewood Farms Shopping Center

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4RpA8JswAe4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have any available units?
1918 Mc Vitty Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, VA.
What amenities does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have?
Some of 1918 Mc Vitty Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Mc Vitty Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Mc Vitty Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Mc Vitty Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd offers parking.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have a pool?
No, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have accessible units?
No, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Mc Vitty Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 Mc Vitty Rd has units with air conditioning.
