17 Apartments for rent in Radford, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Radford offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

500 Downey Street
500 Downey Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 Downey Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Radford - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom home in Radford has a detached garage and an outbuilding. Inside it has hardwood floors and a nice layout.
Results within 5 miles of Radford

185 Sage Lane
185 Sage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2518 sqft
3+ Bedroom / 3 1/2 Bathroom. Easy access to US 460, I 81, and Peppers Ferry Road - You will enjoy spending time in this bright, airy home perfectly located between Christiansburg and Blacksburg off Peppers Ferry Road.

3006 Shires Circle
3006 Shire Circle, Belview, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3006 Shires Circle Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Town Home available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.

3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane
3030 Peppers Ferry Road, Belview, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Town Homes available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry Fully furnished with front and rear entrances.
Results within 10 miles of Radford

225 Twig Street
225 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1854 sqft
225 Twig Street Available 08/14/20 Oak Tree Townhome 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath, The Bella- August 14th - Oak Tree Townhome -3 Story; 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath; The Bella floorplan.

Hethwood - Prices Fork
613 Cambridge Rd
613 Cambridge Road, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
613 Cambridge Rd Available 08/05/20 Hethwood Townhome 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath August 5th - Blacksburg townhome located in highly desirable Hethwood neighborhood; available for August 5th move in.

350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

McBryde
924 McBryde Lane
924 Mcbryde Lane, Blacksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Care Garage - This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House with a 2-car garage. Unit has hardwood floors and carpet along with a heat pump, washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and disposal.

Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.

685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.

525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.

170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.

700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.

950 Life DR
950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Radford, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Radford offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Radford. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Radford can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

