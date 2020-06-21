All apartments in Roanoke
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast

Location

929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA 24012
Hollins Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level. This home offers on entry level 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, eat in kitchen with access to back porch and stainless steel stove and fridge, large front porch. Lower level offers possible 3rd bedroom with carpet, 1 full bathroom, family room with carpet, kitchenette, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, patio area off family room. All electric heat and central air.
Off street parking, street parking, and large fenced in yard.
A pet is possible with owner approval and pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

$30 application fee per person over the age of 18.

Deposit is Either first last and a deposit OR you can buy bonds called Flex Deposits through Assurant. It is based on your credit so total can't be given up front, but is cheaper than first last and deposit. First month rent is still due with bond route.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have any available units?
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, VA.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
