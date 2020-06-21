929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

A pet is possible with owner approval and pet deposit and monthly pet rent.



$30 application fee per person over the age of 18.



Deposit is Either first last and a deposit OR you can buy bonds called Flex Deposits through Assurant. It is based on your credit so total can't be given up front, but is cheaper than first last and deposit. First month rent is still due with bond route.

Lovely 2-3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level. This home offers on entry level 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, eat in kitchen with access to back porch and stainless steel stove and fridge, large front porch. Lower level offers possible 3rd bedroom with carpet, 1 full bathroom, family room with carpet, kitchenette, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, patio area off family room. All electric heat and central air.

Off street parking, street parking, and large fenced in yard.

A pet is possible with owner approval and additional deposit and monthly rent. Weight limit is 40 pounds.