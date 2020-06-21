All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

451 Arbutus Street

451 Arbutus Ave SE · (540) 632-2482
Location

451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24014
River Land

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 451 Arbutus Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location. It is blocks from the green-way and the Mill Mountain trail system, less than a mile from Roanoke Memorial Hospital and a little over a mile to Downtown Roanoke.

* Hardwood floors throughout
* Master bathroom with marble floors and counter tops
* claw foot tub and tiled shower
* Walk-in closet
* Kitchen with concrete countertops and butcher block island
* Large dinning room
* Living room with mantel and fireplace
* Private study
* Screened in porch overlooking backyard
* Front porch with porch swing
* Fenced in back-yard
* Off street parking
* Central air
* Fully insulated and with new storm windows for efficiency
* Washer and dryer hookups
* Walk-down basement
* ADT Security system already installed

Pets approved on case by case basis with $200 deposit and $20 a month pet fee. $35 application fee, credit check required, smoke free, tenant responsible for landscape maintenance

Home shown by appointment.

(RLNE3222669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Arbutus Street have any available units?
451 Arbutus Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Arbutus Street have?
Some of 451 Arbutus Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Arbutus Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 Arbutus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Arbutus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Arbutus Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 Arbutus Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 Arbutus Street does offer parking.
Does 451 Arbutus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Arbutus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Arbutus Street have a pool?
No, 451 Arbutus Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 Arbutus Street have accessible units?
No, 451 Arbutus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Arbutus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Arbutus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
