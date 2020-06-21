Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location. It is blocks from the green-way and the Mill Mountain trail system, less than a mile from Roanoke Memorial Hospital and a little over a mile to Downtown Roanoke.



* Hardwood floors throughout

* Master bathroom with marble floors and counter tops

* claw foot tub and tiled shower

* Walk-in closet

* Kitchen with concrete countertops and butcher block island

* Large dinning room

* Living room with mantel and fireplace

* Private study

* Screened in porch overlooking backyard

* Front porch with porch swing

* Fenced in back-yard

* Off street parking

* Central air

* Fully insulated and with new storm windows for efficiency

* Washer and dryer hookups

* Walk-down basement

* ADT Security system already installed



Pets approved on case by case basis with $200 deposit and $20 a month pet fee. $35 application fee, credit check required, smoke free, tenant responsible for landscape maintenance



Home shown by appointment.



(RLNE3222669)