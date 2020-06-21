Amenities
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location. It is blocks from the green-way and the Mill Mountain trail system, less than a mile from Roanoke Memorial Hospital and a little over a mile to Downtown Roanoke.
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Master bathroom with marble floors and counter tops
* claw foot tub and tiled shower
* Walk-in closet
* Kitchen with concrete countertops and butcher block island
* Large dinning room
* Living room with mantel and fireplace
* Private study
* Screened in porch overlooking backyard
* Front porch with porch swing
* Fenced in back-yard
* Off street parking
* Central air
* Fully insulated and with new storm windows for efficiency
* Washer and dryer hookups
* Walk-down basement
* ADT Security system already installed
Pets approved on case by case basis with $200 deposit and $20 a month pet fee. $35 application fee, credit check required, smoke free, tenant responsible for landscape maintenance
Home shown by appointment.
(RLNE3222669)