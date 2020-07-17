1719 Blair RD SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Three oversized bedrooms with extra large closest. Partial finished basement offers additional living/flex space for an extra bedroom. Large backyard with fire pit. This home offers lots of space and light-filled room. Conveniently located to Downtown Roanoke, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Greenway, hiking trails and outdoor amenities. Available 7/15/2020