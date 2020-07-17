All apartments in Roanoke
1719 Blair RD SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1719 Blair RD SW

1719 Blair Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24015
Raleigh Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Three oversized bedrooms with extra large closest. Partial finished basement offers additional living/flex space for an extra bedroom. Large backyard with fire pit. This home offers lots of space and light-filled room. Conveniently located to Downtown Roanoke, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Greenway, hiking trails and outdoor amenities. Available 7/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Blair RD SW have any available units?
1719 Blair RD SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, VA.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Blair RD SW have?
Some of 1719 Blair RD SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Blair RD SW currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Blair RD SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Blair RD SW pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Blair RD SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1719 Blair RD SW offer parking?
No, 1719 Blair RD SW does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Blair RD SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Blair RD SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Blair RD SW have a pool?
No, 1719 Blair RD SW does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Blair RD SW have accessible units?
No, 1719 Blair RD SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Blair RD SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Blair RD SW has units with dishwashers.
