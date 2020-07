Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors range refrigerator

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, central heat, fridge, stove, washer dryer hookups. Freshly painted and wood laminate floors. Section 8 accepted. Must not have not have an eviction within the last 5 years. Property will be open for showing on Tuesday, Wednesdays from 10am-11am and Saturdays from 11-1pm. Please stop on by.