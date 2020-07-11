/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:27 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Radford, VA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
315 Clement St Apt. B Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.
Results within 10 miles of Radford
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Twig Street
235 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
235 Twig Street Available 09/15/20 3-Bedroom Chelsea Floorplan Available in September - This spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome is close to shopping, dining, and only a short commute from the Virginia Tech campus.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
570 Stone Street
570 Stone Street, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
570 Stone Street Available 07/14/20 2 BR / 2 BA, Christiansburg, Available 7/14/20 - 2 Br / 2 Bath end unit townhouse, basement, deck, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. (RLNE5912730)