3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Radford near RU Campus - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is within walking distance to RU Campus. This home has Washer and Dyer Hookups. It is heated with baseboard heat.



Pets approved with extra fee



No Smoking



No utilities included



Tenant responsable for yard maintenance



