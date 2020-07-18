5 Kathy Drive

Amenities

Live in sought after Poquoson in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom house offering 2,362 square feet of living space. Featuring a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Laminate and carpeting throughout. Screened in porch! Pet friendly. The maximum number of pets is two.



*Owner has hired RedSail to procure tenant(s). Owner will manage property during lease term. Please contact RedSail PM for lease details.**SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.