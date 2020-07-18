All apartments in Poquoson
Find more places like 5 Kathy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poquoson, VA
/
5 Kathy Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

5 Kathy Drive

5 Kathy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poquoson
See all
Central Poquoson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5 Kathy Drive, Poquoson, VA 23662
Central Poquoson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in sought after Poquoson in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom house offering 2,362 square feet of living space. Featuring a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Laminate and carpeting throughout. Screened in porch! Pet friendly. The maximum number of pets is two.

*Owner has hired RedSail to procure tenant(s). Owner will manage property during lease term. Please contact RedSail PM for lease details.**SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Kathy Drive have any available units?
5 Kathy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poquoson, VA.
What amenities does 5 Kathy Drive have?
Some of 5 Kathy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Kathy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Kathy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Kathy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Kathy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5 Kathy Drive offer parking?
No, 5 Kathy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5 Kathy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Kathy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Kathy Drive have a pool?
No, 5 Kathy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Kathy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Kathy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Kathy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Kathy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Kathy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Kathy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd
Poquoson, VA 23662

Similar Pages

Poquoson 2 BedroomsPoquoson Apartments with Parking
Poquoson Apartments with Washer-DryersPoquoson Dog Friendly Apartments
Poquoson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VA
Newport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Poquoson

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University