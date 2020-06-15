Amenities

2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th!



This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The 2,145 finished sqft attached home features open and light-filled spaces, high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the main living level, two front porches with panoramic views, a fenced backyard with deck, and an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.



The main level of the home offers an open living room, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area that opens to the backyard space, and a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath, and access to the top front porch. Two additional bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, and the laundry closet with a stack washer and dryer are located down the hall. The lower walk-out level offers a 4th bedroom/family room option with a private half bath, plus access to the garage.



The fenced-in back and side yard include green space, a small garden area, patio, and deck.



Rent includes: trash (dumpster) pickup, lawn care, and snow removal.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two small pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee per animal, plus a monthly $25 pet rent per animal. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,995 due. First month's rent of $1,995 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



