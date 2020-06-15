All apartments in Pantops
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2279 Whittington Drive

2279 Whittington Drive · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2279 Whittington Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th!

This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The 2,145 finished sqft attached home features open and light-filled spaces, high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the main living level, two front porches with panoramic views, a fenced backyard with deck, and an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.

The main level of the home offers an open living room, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area that opens to the backyard space, and a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath, and access to the top front porch. Two additional bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, and the laundry closet with a stack washer and dryer are located down the hall. The lower walk-out level offers a 4th bedroom/family room option with a private half bath, plus access to the garage.

The fenced-in back and side yard include green space, a small garden area, patio, and deck.

Rent includes: trash (dumpster) pickup, lawn care, and snow removal.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two small pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee per animal, plus a monthly $25 pet rent per animal. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,995 due. First month's rent of $1,995 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

(RLNE5034604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2279 Whittington Drive have any available units?
2279 Whittington Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2279 Whittington Drive have?
Some of 2279 Whittington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2279 Whittington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2279 Whittington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2279 Whittington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2279 Whittington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2279 Whittington Drive does offer parking.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2279 Whittington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive have a pool?
No, 2279 Whittington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2279 Whittington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2279 Whittington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2279 Whittington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2279 Whittington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
