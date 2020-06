Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained END unit in Pavillions at Pantops cul-de-sac available mid-June! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan with extra spacious bonus room and home office on the first level. This home has wonderful space in a phenomenal layout. Live moments from Downtown, I-64 & steps from the conveniences that Pavillions at Pantops has to offer including restaurants, shops, grocery, and pharmacy. Inquire today!