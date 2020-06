Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you. This home offers a finished basement, with a bedroom and a full bath, on top of three spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and so much more! Call our team to schedule a showing today.



Visit www.rentwithnest.com for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4024346)