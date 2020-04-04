Amenities

2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st



This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit Pavilions at Pantops townhouse offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



This 2,950 finished sqft townhouse features light-filled spaces and high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first level, a front load washer and dryer on the bedroom level (washer is 6 months new), awesome sunset and mountain views from the rear deck, and two driveway parking spaces.



The main level of the home includes a living room, half bath, and an open kitchen and dining area with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and bar top seating. The top level offers a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a private bath with a soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower, and dual vanities, plus two additional bedrooms, a full hallway bath, and a laundry closet.



The large and walk out lower level of the home offers a theater room that comes with a projector and is wired for sound, the 3rd full bath, and a family room/4th bedroom option.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup, exterior maintenance, and snow removal.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee, per animal plus a monthly $25 pet rent, per animal. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,100 due. First month's rent of $2,100 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



