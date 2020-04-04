All apartments in Pantops
Find more places like 2105 Sundown Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantops, VA
/
2105 Sundown Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2105 Sundown Place

2105 Sundown Place · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pantops
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 Sundown Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
media room
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st

This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit Pavilions at Pantops townhouse offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

This 2,950 finished sqft townhouse features light-filled spaces and high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first level, a front load washer and dryer on the bedroom level (washer is 6 months new), awesome sunset and mountain views from the rear deck, and two driveway parking spaces.

The main level of the home includes a living room, half bath, and an open kitchen and dining area with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and bar top seating. The top level offers a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a private bath with a soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower, and dual vanities, plus two additional bedrooms, a full hallway bath, and a laundry closet.

The large and walk out lower level of the home offers a theater room that comes with a projector and is wired for sound, the 3rd full bath, and a family room/4th bedroom option.

Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup, exterior maintenance, and snow removal.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee, per animal plus a monthly $25 pet rent, per animal. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,100 due. First month's rent of $2,100 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

(RLNE5637736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Sundown Place have any available units?
2105 Sundown Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 Sundown Place have?
Some of 2105 Sundown Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Sundown Place currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Sundown Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Sundown Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Sundown Place is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Sundown Place offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Sundown Place does offer parking.
Does 2105 Sundown Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Sundown Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Sundown Place have a pool?
No, 2105 Sundown Place does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Sundown Place have accessible units?
No, 2105 Sundown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Sundown Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Sundown Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Sundown Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Sundown Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2105 Sundown Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pantops 1 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms
Pantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPantops Apartments with Parking
Pantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity