This entire building has been totally renovated and turned into brand new apartments. #1 is listed here and is a 1 BR, 1 BA unit with new appliances, carpet, and washer/dryer. Tenants must use Holtzman Propane for all propane. Ground level living with a parking lot. Walk to local shops, grocery, and Town offices. Pets are case by case with a $800 pet deposit. Renters insurance is required for all tenants. $32 application fee per adult. 12 month leases only. Move-in ready by June 1st.