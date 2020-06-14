/
1 bedroom apartments
82 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
868 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
800 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE
20965 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
737 sqft
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances.
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.
