/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
131 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Montrose
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Montrose
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$834
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
Lofty
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SCHOOL HOUSE AT ARTISAN HILL-All INCLUSIVE!!! - Property Id: 277373 The historic Schoolhouse at Artisan Hill is now open, and all Artisan Hill tenants get free membership to the 3000 sf Fitness Longevity® gym, designed by fitness expert Sam
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimborazo
3706 Glenwood Avenue
3706 Glenwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
3706 Glenwood Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Richmond Rental in Great Shape - 3706 Glenwood Avenue is a three-bedroom/two & half bath home in the Chimborazo/Church Hill Area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
108 Koch Ave
108 Koch Avenue, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the Windsor Place neighborhood. This one level home offers approximately 1171 finished square feet, four bedrooms, one full and one half bath, living, family room and office, rear deck and detached two car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1117 Durley Ct
1117 Durley Court, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2196 sqft
Expanded tri-level offers 5 bedrooms, and 4 full baths! Master Suite on ground level, and another on 3rd level! Fresh paint, double oven, dishwasher, and storage shed! Set on nice cul-de-sac, yet close to downtown! Call Beth Adams 804-704-0862 for
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1021 Carlisle Ave
1021 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Artisan Hill Property! (Fulton area) - Property Id: 112946 Thank you for reaching out! Artisan Hill is a brand new apartment community, inspired by creativity, personal wellness, and outdoor adventure.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1419 Melton Avenue
1419 Melton Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1518 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHURCH HILL AREA - *Beautiful Renovated Home in Church Hill area *Two Master Suites, and 2 beautiful full tile bathrooms *Gourmet Kitchen with Island, ample cabinets, Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances *Beautifully
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2404 Beck Drive
2404 Beck Drive, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
- Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, new carpet/new paint, gas heat, window unit air, detached garage/workshop Section 8 accepted (RLNE5929588)
Results within 5 miles of Montrose
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
48 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,104
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1000 sqft
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
34 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.