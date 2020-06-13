Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

170 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA

Finding an apartment in Montrose that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1318 sqft
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4405 Eanes La
4405 Eanes Lane, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
720 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath House, nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator, stack washer and dryer. heat pump and C/A , Large back yard. PET FRIENDLY

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$809
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
916 Chimborazo Boulevard
916 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1717 sqft
916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3512 E Richmond Rd
3512 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo Available NOW -fully furnished -water trash sewage included -parking included -washer/dryer in the unit -first floor unit -living room -kitchen appliances included -central heat and air -off street parking -great

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
5201 Salem St.
5201 Salem Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1392 sqft
5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2234 sqft
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1021 Carlisle Ave
1021 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ARTISAN HILL APARTMENTS- ONE MONTH FREE** - Property Id: 113976 Artisan Hill is a brand new property in the Fulton hill area right outside of church hill and Shockoe Bottom! Artisan Hill is perfectly positioned just a few minutes from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shockoe Bottom
22 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
City Guide for Montrose, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Montrose, VA

Finding an apartment in Montrose that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

