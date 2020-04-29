All apartments in Martinsville
Martinsville, VA
33 Ellsworth Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:29 PM

33 Ellsworth Street

33 Ellsworth Street ·
Location

33 Ellsworth Street, Martinsville, VA 24112

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
conference room
extra storage
accessible
Beautifully restored Victorian home set up for commercial use. Handicapped accessible. Efficient heating and cooling, W/D hookup, mini kitchen area, lockable records storage area, ceiling fans, gas logs in main office. Conference room table, 6 chairs, and 2 credenzas included. Floored attic for additional storage. Parking available on site with overflow parking if needed, total of 8 spaces. Great location for high tenant exposure, convenient to Uptown. Lawncare not included but can be discussed. Service animals only. No sprinkler. COMMERCIAL RENTAL ONLY, NOT RESIDENTIAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
33 Ellsworth Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 33 Ellsworth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Ellsworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinsville.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Ellsworth Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 33 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
Yes, 33 Ellsworth Street has accessible units.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Ellsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Ellsworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
