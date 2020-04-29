33 Ellsworth Street ·

Amenities

Beautifully restored Victorian home set up for commercial use. Handicapped accessible. Efficient heating and cooling, W/D hookup, mini kitchen area, lockable records storage area, ceiling fans, gas logs in main office. Conference room table, 6 chairs, and 2 credenzas included. Floored attic for additional storage. Parking available on site with overflow parking if needed, total of 8 spaces. Great location for high tenant exposure, convenient to Uptown. Lawncare not included but can be discussed. Service animals only. No sprinkler. COMMERCIAL RENTAL ONLY, NOT RESIDENTIAL.