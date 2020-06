Amenities

air conditioning fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Townhouse for Rent in Martinsville VA! - This is a very well maintained home that has new carpet throughout, new vinyl in the kitchen and a fresh coat of paint. The large eat in kitchen has a new stove and refrigerator. Living room with fireplace. The home offers 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You need to see this one. Home is over 1300 square feet.



Electric Heat Pump/ Central Air



No Smoking

No Pets



For a viewing visit www.sprentals.biz or email Stacy Runion at stacy@sprentals.biz



(RLNE2752180)