28 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA with parking

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
42 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$736
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$993
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1735 Park Avenue Apt. A
1735 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Loft overlooking Kemper Street Station - Unique layout offers a number of options according to your needs and lifestyle. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 large bath and modern kitchen with all new appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1008 Harrison St
1008 Harrison Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Fully restored Federal house located in Federal Hill and built in 1816. Off street parking, covered private stone patio, private laundry facility, fully furnished, full kitchen and bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westend
415 Yeardley Avenue
415 Yeardley Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2269 sqft
415 Yeardley Avenue Available 08/07/20 Ideal Home near Lynchburg College or Liberty University - Great Home for Rent with separate entrances. Great rental for students with two kitchens and plenty of parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
New Towne
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This split foyer home features 4, larger bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Perrymont
4605 Ferncliff Drive - A
4605 Ferncliff Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Single Family Home in Lynchburg! Please note: this is a listing for just the TOP PORTION of this property, the basement is rented separately. This great home is located to everything you want in Lynchburg.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Wyndhurst
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Located above a business, this three bedroom, two full bathroom unit comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Tate Springs
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Wyndhurst
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
105 Cornerstone Street 304
105 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Available Now! 2 BR with Bonus Room Available January 5! Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
202 Capital Street
202 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1468 sqft
Newly painted end unit in the highly desirable Cornerstone community which includes a yard on the side.
Results within 1 mile of Lynchburg

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
117 Oak Hill Drive, APT A
117 Oak Hill Drive, Campbell County, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Enjoy this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located off of Leesville Road in the heart of Lynchburg. Includes ample parking, trash pickup, and washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the living room, half bathroom, kitchen and dining nook located downstairs. A patio is located off of the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
City Guide for Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, Virginia, is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and all 75,000 inhabitants will tell you what makes this place special is that the War of Northern Aggression isn’t over. Lynchburg retains the dubious designation as the only city in the south that never fell to the Union during the Civil War, but these days it’s mostly talk and people are generally of the friendly, southern, front-porch sitting variety. Lynchburg has a lot to offer besides 19th century American history, however: from inexpensive row homes to elegant mansions to renovated warehouses, Lynchburg rental options are its real southern treasure. So, slow down and wait a minute, or as they say, "hold your ‘tater," (yes, they really say that) because this guide has the local Lynchburg lover’s best advice on renting around the City of Seven Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lynchburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynchburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

