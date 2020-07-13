28 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA with parking

Lynchburg, Virginia, is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and all 75,000 inhabitants will tell you what makes this place special is that the War of Northern Aggression isn’t over. Lynchburg retains the dubious designation as the only city in the south that never fell to the Union during the Civil War, but these days it’s mostly talk and people are generally of the friendly, southern, front-porch sitting variety. Lynchburg has a lot to offer besides 19th century American history, however: from inexpensive row homes to elegant mansions to renovated warehouses, Lynchburg rental options are its real southern treasure. So, slow down and wait a minute, or as they say, "hold your ‘tater," (yes, they really say that) because this guide has the local Lynchburg lover’s best advice on renting around the City of Seven Hills. See more