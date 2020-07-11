/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
104 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with washer-dryer
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
1 Unit Available
8200 Crossbrook Ct 201
8200 Crossbrook Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Renovated 2 BR Condo, Great Location in Lorton, VA - Property Id: 312681 Recently remodeled 2 BR, 1.5 Bath, two-level condo in Lorton, Va. One reserved parking space near front door. MBA completely remodeled. New fixtures in 1/2 bath.
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.
40 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
19 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
17 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
48 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
36 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
42 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
1 Unit Available
9589 HAGEL CIRCLE
9589 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
966 sqft
Property will be open for viewing on Sat June 19th from 2:30pm to 3:30pm. Price reduction and Available cute and cozy home please feel free to stop by to view. Please follow all COVID 19 precautions mask and shoe covers are required to enter.
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
1 Unit Available
9505 SALUDA COURT
9505 Saluda Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1606 sqft
Great 3-bedroom 3-FB, Townhouse, in a fantastic location. close to major highways. beautiful Main and second level hardwood floors, Nice Family Room, and office in the basement with glamorous ceramic tile. updated full bathrooms, inviter patio.
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.
1 Unit Available
9640 POTTERS HILL CIRCLE
9640 Potters Hill Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2704 sqft
Spacious townhome w/ gleaming wood floor in the huge kitchen/family room w/ gas fireplace, luxury master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower,2 walk-in master closets, rec room w/ walk-out and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
9520 MOOREGATE COURT
9520 Mooregate Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH move in ready* Updated ,newer HVAC,Windows,new SlidingDoor to fenced rear yard* Updated baths & Kit*Shed Good schools,
1 Unit Available
9574 INVERARY COURT
9574 Inverary Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Great corner house. 3 Bed/2 bathroom located directly behind the Lorton marketplace. Perfectly tucked away from the highway noise yet minutes away from I-95 and VRE.
1 Unit Available
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE
8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3320 sqft
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer.
Contact for Availability
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2aitPFZaaU . Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake.
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
307 COMMERCE STREET
307 Commerce Street, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic home in downtown Occoquan--Walk to the riverfront, park, quaint shops, galleries, and great resturants--Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops-hardwood floors-new bathroom-new heat pump systems~back enclosed all
